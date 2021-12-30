Select holiday tournament wrapping up on Wednesday evening. William Allen and Northampton claiming titles before 2022 begins.
The Canaries in a hard fought battle with undefeated Muhlenberg out of Berks County. Allen held off the Muhls down the stretch for the 65-61 win.
This game was close throughout, neither team ever able to pull away with a comfortable lead. Each team never able to push it to double digits. Muhls led by Edwin Suarez with 20 points. Nate Ellis led all scorers with 24 for the Canaries, and was named MVP.
At Salisbury, the Falcons came up short in their tourney falling to Northampton, 52-37.
The Konkrete Kids were led by Isaac Harris in the win, who led all scorers with 27 points. The Falcons would fight back and grab a lead before the first half ends, but the K-Kids would pull away in the second half for the tournament title.
Isaac Harris was named the MVP.