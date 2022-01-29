ALLENTOWN - The William Allen boys basketball team had all it could handle in an East Penn Conference battle with rival Dieruff on Saturday needing two overtimes to earn a 76-70 win at the PPL Center.
In the first game of a tripleheader as part of the High School Basketball Showcase, the crosstown foes put on quite a show. The Canaries (13-6) bounced back from a disappointing two-point loss to Parkland on Friday behind 28 points from Nate Ellis.
Dieruff's Daniel Quinones matched Ellis shot-for-shot and led all scorers with 29 points.
The final two games of the showcase will feature Allentown Central Catholic against Nativity BVM followed by Sierra Canyon (Calif.), led by LeBron James son Bronny, against Camden (N.J.).