LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - The Allen boys and Moravian Academy girls basketball teams hosted non-conference opponents Wednesday night. The Canaries pulled off a comeback victory, and the Lady Lions fell to the Blue Raiders.
A'Quele Adderly led the way with 15 points in the winning effort for the Canaries. Allen was down by nine heading into the fourth period before they mounted the comeback for the 64-59 win
Moravian Academy found themselves down by 16 early in the game, before Marina Falzone would help get the Lady Lions back into it with her 23 points. The Blue Raiders offense would be too much down the stretch in a 64-55 loss.