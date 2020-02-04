ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pregame festivities will take over the court at J Milo Sewards gymnasium Tuesday night prior to the Allen boys basketball game.
Head Coach Doug Snyder along with several former coaches will be inducted into the William Allen athletics Hall of Fame. Former Wrestling coach Ron Trexler and field hockey coach Karen Nilson are among so of the others joining Snyder.
Snyder has been the boys basketball coach for the past 23 years, and is a graduate and former player for the Canaries. His is excited to be inducted along with his former colleagues.