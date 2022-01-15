ALLENTOWN - The William Allen boys basketball team bounced back from a loss to Central Catholic to knock off Pocono Mountain West 47-44 in a showdown between two District XI powers at J. Milo Sewards gymnasium.
The Canaries scored the final eight points of the contest in a span of 1:11. Nate Ellis nailed a big three-point field goal and then Leandro Pena delivered a crucial field and free throw as the hosts took the lead.
The Panthers (8-3) Christian Fermin, a VCU commit, had 16 points and 9 boards at the half but was held in check down the stretch. Ellis scored all 15 of his points in the second half for Allen (11-3).