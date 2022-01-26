ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The William Allen boys basketball team remains in a battle for a spot in the EPC tournament with five league games remaining in the regular season.
The Canaries were able to snap a two-game slide with a win over Whitehall on Tuesday night.
That key stretch of games tips off with Parkland on Friday night, and a quick turnaround against crosstown rivals Dieruff on Saturday. For head coach, Darnell Braswell it's all about focusing on one game at a time.
For Braswell's squad, they're ready for another crack at the Trojans on Friday night, and to start this five game stretch on the right foot with a statement win.
The Allen - Dieruff game on Saturday tips off a day of high school basketball at the PPL Center, as part of the ESPN High School Basketball showcase.