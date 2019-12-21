ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allen swept rival Dieruff in a high school basketball doubleheader at Sewards Gym on Saturday afternoon. The Canaries won the boy's basketball game 95-67 and were victorious in the girls' basketball game, 60-33.
Allen sweeps Dieruff in basketball doubleheader
Tyler Trumbauer
Web Producer
