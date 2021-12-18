ALLENTOWN, Pa. - William Allen tipped off their '100 Years of Basketball' celebration Saturday afternoon while hosting crosstown rival, Dieruff. The Canaries doing their part on the court to honor the legacy with a 70-55 win.
The Canaries were led by Nate Ellis, who finished the game with 23 points. Allen getting their second straight win after taking down Freedom on Friday night.
More is in store for the celebration of 100 years of Allen Basketball this season. They will honor former head coach, Doug Snyder with a naming ceremony of the lobby and street out front of the gym.
The next time Allen and Dieruff meet, it will be on the court at the PPL Center on January 29th.