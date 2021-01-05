ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allen has recommended Melvin Thomas Jr. as its next head football coach to the Allentown School District's school board. The hire required school board approval.
Thomas Jr. served on George Clay's staff with the Canaries for the past three seasons, most recently as the defensive coordinator. Clay stepped down from the top job earlier this offseason.
Thomas Jr. played collegiate football at Colorado and was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the late 1990's.
The next school board meeting is set for later this month.