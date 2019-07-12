BREAKING NEWS

Allentown boxer readies for next step in career

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A local boxer is set to take the next step of his career this weekend. Joseph Adorno will fight in his first eight-round match on Saturday in Newark, New Jersey.

The Allentown native is undefeated and is the top ranked prospect in the lightweight class. His clash on Saturday will be his first in Newark and his second fight this year.

Adorno said that he is excited to take the next step as he has been preparing for months and expects a lot of support from his family and friends.

