The Allentown Diocese has weighed in on a wrestling ruling, prohibiting boys from wrestling girls in team competition.
The Diocese has opted to suspend this policy due to coaches during the season sending out girls knowing the opposing boy would have to forfeit the match.
A spokesman from the Diocese had this to say about the issue, "This practice sets the wrong example by demonstrating that winning at all costs is more important than respecting someone’s religious beliefs, morals, and values.This practice is exploitive to girls who are being used by these coaches simply to win the match."
The Pennsylvania Catholic Conference will be reviewing this rule prior to next season.