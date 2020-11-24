WYOMISSING, Pa. - The 2020 Wyomissing football team has made a run in the PIAA playoffs this year, backing them the whole way are members of every Spartans squad that came before them.
The last time time Wyomissing won the PIAA football championship was in 2012, which brought alums from as far as Utah and Alaska to Hersheypark Stadium to see the game in person.
The passionate alumni base continues to support this year's team, from near and far, and it is something that the current players have noticed and are motivated by.
The Sparatans are set to face Central Valley on Friday afternoon for the state crown.