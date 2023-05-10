PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Phillies have placed relief pitcher, Jose Alvarado on the 15-day IL with inflammation of his left elbow.
With Alvarado headed to the IL, the clubs subsequent more was to recall Andrew Bellatti from his rehab assignment with single-A Clearwater. The right handed reliever appeared twice during his rehab assignment, striking out four and allowing one hit over two scoreless innings.
Prior to heading to the IL, Alvarado had converted five of his seven save attempts on the season and 12 of his 14 appearances he's left teams scoreless.