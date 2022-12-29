READING, Pa. - A pair of Reading schools in holiday tournament action on Thursday night. Alvernia and Albright each suffering defeat in their opening round games.
In the Al Senavitis Memorial Tournament, the Golden Wolves opened play against Montclair State. A low scoring affair went the way of Montclair, 61-54.
Three Golden Wolves finished in double figures in the effort, Malik Green leading the way with 18. Robert Mullan would add 11 and Keba Mitchell close behind with 10.
Alvernia Will play Ursinus on Friday in the consolation game.
Out in Reading, Albright playing host in the Doubletree Holiday Tournament. The Lions falling to Washington and Jefferson, 90-88.
The Lions erased a 16 point deficit at halftime to get back in this one, and put themselves in a position to win. Eric Chamberlain doing his part in the effort for the Lions, finishing with 23 points.
Hamilton College awaits the Lions in the consolation game on Friday afternoon, Albright will be trying to avoid their third straight loss.