Alvernia, Albright fall in home football contests

READING, Pa. - Alvernia and Albright lost their respective football games at home on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Wolves fell 41-13 to Widener while the Lions lost 55-7 to no. 15 Delaware Valley.

Alvernia dropped to 1-3 this season with the loss while the setback for Albright, who was celebrating homecoming on Saturday, moved them to 0-3 this fall.

The Golden Wolves hung tough with the Pride in the first quarter and trailed just 7-0, but Alvernia's offense just couldn't get started. The 13 points for the Wolves came in the fourth quarter. Del Val built a 48-0 lead before Albright recorded their first points.

Alvernia visits Wilkes next Saturday and Albright visits FDU-Florham.