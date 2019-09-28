Sports

Alvernia, Albright fall in home football contests

By:

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 07:55 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 07:55 PM EDT

Alvernia, Albright fall in home football contests

READING, Pa. - Alvernia and Albright lost their respective football games at home on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Wolves fell 41-13 to Widener while the Lions lost 55-7 to no. 15 Delaware Valley.

Alvernia dropped to 1-3 this season with the loss while the setback for Albright, who was celebrating homecoming on Saturday, moved them to 0-3 this fall.

The Golden Wolves hung tough with the Pride in the first quarter and trailed just 7-0, but Alvernia's offense just couldn't get started. The 13 points for the Wolves came in the fourth quarter. Del Val built a 48-0 lead before Albright recorded their first points.

Alvernia visits Wilkes next Saturday and Albright visits FDU-Florham.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Easton leads Central Catholic, game to resume Sunday

Easton leads Central Catholic, game to resume Sunday

Wyomissing leads Fleetwood 21-0, game suspended due to weather

Wyomissing leads Fleetwood 21-0, game suspended due to weather

Brooks with 2 TDs as Penn holds on to edge Lafayette 28-24

Brooks with 2 TDs as Penn holds on to edge Lafayette 28-24

Lehigh halts 3-game losing skid, tops Merrimack 10-3

Lehigh halts 3-game losing skid, tops Merrimack 10-3

Wilson doubles-up Pen Argyl

Wilson doubles-up Pen Argyl

Alvernia, Albright fall in home football contests

Alvernia, Albright fall in home football contests

Ursinus edges Moravian

Ursinus edges Moravian

Kutztown, no. 9 Muhlenberg notch wins
69 News

Kutztown, no. 9 Muhlenberg notch wins

Temple defense keys 24-2 win over Georgia Tech
69 News

Temple defense keys 24-2 win over Georgia Tech

Harper, Hernandez, Franco HR in Phils' 9-3 win over Marlins

Harper, Hernandez, Franco HR in Phils' 9-3 win over Marlins