READING, Pa. - It's a rivalry showdown in Reading on Tuesday night as Alvernia and Albright will meet on Jack McCloskey Court. The winner of tonights contest wins a spot in the MAC Commonwealth tournament.
The Golden Wolves are looking at their last chance to clinch a playoff spot. In the first round at Albright, the Golden Wolves went off for 93 points in a win. Mike Miller and his crew will be ready for a different look from the Lions tonight.
On the other side, Albright will be looking to avenge their earlier loss at home to Alvernia, and play the part of spoiler. The Lions can claim the two seed at best with some help, but Rick Ferry's squad wants to handle their business tonight.