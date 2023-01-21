After suffering their first loss of the season earlier this week, the DeSales women bounced big in a big way with a resounding win over FDU-Florham. Here is a roundup of all of the local Division 2 & 3 action from Saturday.
Collegiate men
Shippensburg 89, Kutztown 62 - The Raiders put four players in double figures and handed Bears third straight PSAC loss. Jordan Harding led Kutztown in scoring with 11 points.
West Chester 86, East Stroudsburg 81 - The No. 14 Warriors lose back-to-back games for the first time this season. Jaelen McGlone had 18 points for ESU.
DeSales 75, FDU-Florham 44 - Nate Ellis scored 16 and Ryan Boylan added 13 as Bulldogs won their fourth straight.
Alvernia 77, Stevenson 71 - The Golden Wolves snapped a two-game losing streak as Jakob Kelly scored 22 points and Nigel Cooke added 16.
Hood 92, Albright 54 - The Lions lost for the seventh time in the last eight games. Jordan Guerrero was the only Albright player in double figures with 10 points.
Johns Hopkins 77, Muhlenberg 65 - Giovanni Rubino led all scorers with 24 points, but the Blue Jays snapped the Mules three-game winning streak.
Susquehanna 73, Moravian 62 - A slow start doomed the Greyhounds who lost despite 21 points from Marquis Ratcliff.
Collegiate women
Shippensburg 68, Kutztown 62 (OT) - The host Raiders rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime in a win over the Golden Bears. Sydney Pierson scored 16 points to lead Kutztown.
West Chester 76, East Stroudsburg 50 - Ryan Weise (12 points) tied a Warriors program single-season record with her 63rd three-point field goal in a loss to the Rams.
DeSales 83, FDU-Florham 22 - Four players scored in double figures for the No. 6 Bulldogs led by Megan Bealer with 16 points.
Alvernia 73, Stevenson 46 - Jordan Karmonick scored 22 points and Tamia Wessels added 15 as the Wolves won second straight.
Albright 75, Hood 67 - Mackenzie Dover with a huge game with 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals as Lions win their fourth straight.
Moravian 68, Susquehanna 65 - Kayla Yoegel scored 21 points as the Lions rallied in the fourth quarter for their third win in the last four games.
Johns Hopkins 60, Muhlenberg 42 - The Mules' Margaux Eripret led all scorers with 15 points but the hosts dropped their second straight.