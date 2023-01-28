Alvernia posted their third straight win and retained a two-game lead in the MAC Commonwealth by defeating York on Saturday.
Here are the rest of the NCAA Division 2 and 3 contests involving local teams:
Alvernia 70, York 56 - The Golden Wolves remain in first place in the MAC Commonwealth with their third straight victory. Malik Green scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead a balanced Alvernia attack.
Muhlenberg 72, Gettysburg 62 - Giovanni Rubino scored 22 points as the Mules ended a two-game skid.
Shepherd 82, Kutztown 73 - The Golden Bears suffered their sixth straight loss despite 22 points from Jalen Bryant. Robert Tucker chipped in with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Kutztown.
Catholic 82, Moravian 60 - First-place Catholic jumped out to a big first half lead and handed the Greyhounds their third straight loss. Freshman Uma Kalu scored a career-high 14 point of the bench for Moravian.
IUP 67, East Stroudsburg 53 - Indiana (Pa.), the No. 1 ranked team in NCAA Division 2, remained unbeaten with a win over No. 25 ESU. Lakeem McAliley led the Warriors with 15 points.