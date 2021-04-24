READING, Pa. - Alvernia defeated rival Albright 22-13 in a MAC Commonwealth baseball game on Saturday afternoon at Kelchner Field. The win was the third straight for the Golden Wolves over the Lions in the weekend series.
Alvernia scored 22 runs on 22 hits in the win. The team tallied 10 runs in the fifth frame to help their comeback win.
Albright led 2-0 after the second inning and enjoyed an 8-3 advantage after four innings of play.
Kyler Newton was 5-for-6 with a home run, three doubles and 6 RBIs for the Golden Wolves. Mike Cirilli had a grand slam and 6 RBIs for Alvernia.
Alvernia went on to win 15-4 win the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.