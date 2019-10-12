READING, Pa. - Alvernia celebrated homecoming in style on Saturday afternoon as the Golden Wolves beat Lycoming College 29-24 to earn the program's first MAC victory. Alvernia is now 2-4 overall and 1-2 in conference play this season.
Darrius Sample threw for 178 yards, one touchdown, and one interception to help the Golden Wolves earn the win.
Alvernia won despite earning 20 penalties and suffering 152 penalty yards. The Wolves amassed 223 rushing yards as well.
Across town, Wilkes held on for a 42-40 win over Albright in a high-scoring affair at Shirk Stadium. The loss dropped the Lions to 0-5 this season.
Albright quarterback Jimmy Lahay was 22-34 for 233 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.