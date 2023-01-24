READING, Pa. - The Alvernia women's basketball continues to make strides during the 2022-23 season. The Golden Wolves currently sitting in sole possession of second place in the MAC Commonwealth.
This is a program coming off of some down seasons in recent years, and thoroughly enjoying being back among the conferences top teams.
Currently on the season, the Golden Wolves are sitting at 12-6 overall, 7-2 in MAC play. Even with the lack of losses and piling up the wins, this isn't a complacent group. They know there is plenty more work left to be done.