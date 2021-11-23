READING, Pa. - Alvernia improving upon their solid start to the season, 4-2 with a resounding win over Saint Elizabeth, 89-62.
The Golden Wolves jumped out to an early double digit lead and never looked back. Malik Green on target early, he would end the game with 25 points in the win.
Alvernia held a 46-18 advantage through one half of play. Saint Elizabeth would get within 16 at one point in the second half, but couldn't close the gap much more than that.
The Golden Wolves head to Virginia for a weekend tournament.