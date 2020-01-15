READING, Pa. - The visiting Arcadia Knights mens and women's basketball teams got the best of Alvernia on the hardwood Wednesday night.
The mens game filled with plenty of drama in the final minute, both teams swapping quick threes to tie the game up at 72. Arcadia would get a last second lay-up to give the Knights the 74-72 win.
In the women's game, both teams were knotted up at 30 apiece after the first half. Arcadia would go on a run at the end of the third quarter and break the tie en route to their 60-48 win.