READING, Pa. - The Alvernia mens basketball team has gotten off to a good start in 2021, coming in off an abbreviated Spring season. The Golden Wolves are currently 5-3.
One of the keys to the Golden Wolves success, Keon Taylor. Taylor recently joined the 1,000 point club, the 27th player in the men's program history to do so.
Taylor's teammate, Malik Green is on track to reach that milestone as well this season.
For head coach Mike Miller, it's a blessing to have two players like that on a team at the same time. He commented on how both have gotten better and better year in and year out.
Alvernia hosts York in their next game on Wednesday night.