READING, Pa. - Alvernia edged rival Albright 83-81 in overtime in a MAC Commonwealth men's basketball game on Friday night at the Bollman Center. The Golden Wolves made the game-winning shot with time expiring to beat the Lions in the extra period.
Jake Kelly sank the game-winning three-pointer after a wild sequence to end the game with several tipped passes down the court.
The loss for the Lions stopped them from being able to host the MAC Commonwealth championship game next week. Albright will visit Lebanon Valley, who will host as the top seed, in the title game.
Malik Green led all scorers with 34 points for Alvernia.