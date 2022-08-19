READING, Pa. - A new era is underway for the Alvernia football program, with Steve Azzanesi taking over the head coaching position in the offseason.
Azzanesi looking to provide a spark the Golden Wolves need as a program, and the head man in charge has seen glimpses of that already throughout camp. Emphasis on positive energy while having fun, and Azzanesi has seen both.
While at Wesley College, Azzanesi was known to have some historic offenses. That same offensive style is still there, but the approach is to utilize what his current group of players do best.
Alvernia kicks off the season on September 2nd against Ursinus.