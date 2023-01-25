READING, Pa. - The Alvernia basketball program as a whole right now is one of the best in the MAC Commonwealth. The women's team sitting in second, while the men's team sits atop the standings.
The Golden Wolves enter the back stretch of the conference season with one of their toughest remaining foes on the schedule, Weidner on the road.
Overall, this is a group that gets scoring from nearly all over with three players averaging double-digits on the season. There are two more right around that range, too.
Not only is the scoring at a high, so is the chemistry of this group. Malik Green and Jakob Kelly, two of the lead men in the locker room helping to build that chemistry on and off the court.