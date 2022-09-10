OBERLIN, Ohio - Alvernia won its first game under new head football coach Steve Azzanesi with a 38-35 victory over Oberlin on Saturday afternoon at the Knowlton Complex.
The Golden Wolves built a 28-7 lead early in the third quarter on the third touchdown pass of the game from quarterback Colin Payne. The Yeomen fought back but EJ Lee ripped off 48 of his game-high 148 rushing yards to give Alvernia (1-1) some breathing room.
This was the first win for the program since a 29-24 victory over Lycoming on October 12, 2019. Payne finished with 191 passing yards and his scoring passes went to Neeko Scurlock (2) and Owen Morton.
The Golden Wolves will play their MAC opener next Saturday afternoon at Stevenson.