READING, Pa. - A pair of third quarter touchdown runs rallied Alvernia to a 21-14 win over Albright on Saturday afternoon at Eugene L. Shirk Stadium.
After a 14-yard touchdown run by Michael Starkey had given the winless Lions a 14-7 lead in the third quarter. EJ Lee scored on a 51-yard scamper for the Golden Wolves (3-6, 2-5) and Kyle Stanton added a 35-yard touchdown run late in the quarter for the go-ahead score.
After a winless campaign in 2021, Alvernia picked up its third win of the season under first-year head coach Steve Azzanesi.