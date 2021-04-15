READING, Pa. - The college football landscape in Berks County has been different since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. No Kutztown, Albright, or Alvernia in action. This spring, that finally changes.
Alvernia and Albright are getting in some competition against other schools as part of their spring workouts. It was a 522 day wait for the Golden Wolves before they could get back out on to the field.
The Golden Wolves faced Stevenson this past Saturday. The result wasn't what they wanted, but they acknowledge it was an important step in the growth of the program.
This spring session features just three exhibition games for Alvernia, but the Golden Wolves are eager to use them to continue their growth as a team.