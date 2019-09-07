Alvernia football opens season with win

69 News

WASHINGTON D.C. - Alvernia defeated Gallaudet 20-14 in the team's 2019 season opener. The Wolves won with a last-minute scoring drive that resulted in a 26-yard touchdown catch by Antwan Cade to seal the win.

Gallaudet took a 14-12 lead with just 1:21 left in the game, but the Wolves responded with a 55-yard drive to score the game-winner in the closing seconds of the contest.

Running back Malcolm Carey helped pilot the Wolves' offensive attack, especially on the ground. Carey amassed 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The team's quarterback, Kevin Washington Jr., went 15-26 for 139 yards and one passing touchdown.

Gallaudet committed 13 penalties for 113 yards and went 2-12 on third downs in the contest.

Alvernia returns home to host the University of New England on September 14 at 1 p.m.