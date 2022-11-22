Berks County college basketball action, getting the final games in before the Thanksgiving holiday break. Alvernia men's and Kutztown women's both hosting on Tuesday night.
The Golden Wolves looking to get their head coach one win closer to 300 for his career. They would knock off Gwynedd Mercy, 83-67 to do just that for Mike Miller.
Malik Green doing his part in the Golden Wolves win, finishing with a game-high 22 points. He would help his squad build on a 13-point lead and roll from there. Alvernia improves to 4-1 on the season.
In Kutztown, the Lady Golden Bears couldn't hang on late in the game as Chestnut Hill escapes with a, 68-57 win.
The Golden Bears with a brief lead early on in the first quarter but the Griffins would continue to fight back. This one going back and forth most of the way unti the Griffins pulled away down the stretch.