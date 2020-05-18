READING, Pa. - The Alvernia baseball team had high hopes about the 2020 season after they captured the 2019 MAC Commonwealth title and had the pieces returning to try and repeat. Those hopes got even higher when the Golden Wolves won seven of their last eight games before the season was abruptly stopped due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
During that successful stretch, Alvernia earned a 25-0 win over Finlandia where Michael Simmerman pitched a no-hitter. It also occurred during the same doubleheader where long-time head coach Yogi Lutz secured his 900th career victory.
It was a special day for Simmerman, who was in his senior season. He battled a right shoulder injury and that no-hitter ended up being his lone start of the 2020 campaign. It won't be the last of his collegiate career, however, as he plans to continue his playing career with the program while pursuing his MBA at Alvernia.
As he looks back at that lopsided contest, he just remembers the long waits to get back out onto the mound.