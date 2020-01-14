READING, Pa. - The Alvernia women's basketball team is writing a different story this winter. The Golden Wolves already have their highest win total in four seasons as the team turns to the second half of the 2019-20 campaign.
The turnaround has been under the guidance of new head coach Rayne Reber, who has helped Alvernia make strides on both offense and defense this season. Even in their losses, the team has show improvement. The Golden Wolves took second-place Widener to double-overtime earlier this season.
Now the team enters a key stretch through conference action, full of more opportunities to prove themselves.