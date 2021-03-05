READING, Pa. - The Alvernia men's basketball team will be looking to even the series with Lebanon Valley College on Friday night. The Golden Wolves suffering their first loss of the season to the Dutchmen.
A high powered offensive attack will be needed to even the series against the undefeated Dutchmen on Friday night. Thursday night's contest ended 87-71, and the Golden Wolves had five players finish in double-figures.
Head coach Mike Miller commented on his younger squad, three of the top seven on his squad are freshman. With a lack of size all around the roster, rebounding and interior defense are two focuses that Miller has emphasized.