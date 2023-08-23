READING, Pa. - The Alvernia football program is still young, but they have shown growth heading into the new campaign. The Golden Wolves earned three wins a season ago, the most so far in program history.
Steve Azzanesi prepares for his second season at the helm, his recruiting efforts from last year paying off with a good number of new faces joining the program.
The new class joining plenty of key returning pieces, one of those being the quarterback. Colin Payne suffered an injury that cut his 2022 season short. Prior to the injury, Payne racked up 778 yards and eight touchdowns over three starts.
Now, back from the injury, Payne feels good to be back on the field with his teammates and feels good at the programs trajectory.
Alvernia will scrimmage Moravian University as a tune up before kicking off the regular season against Ursinus College.