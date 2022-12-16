READING, Pa. - Doubleheader for the inner-city rivalry between Alright and Alvernia his the court on Saturday. The Golden Wolves are one of two unbeaten women's programs in MAC Commonwealth play entering the weekend.
Following their most recent win over York College earlier this week, the Golden Wolves leapt to the top of the conference in points per game.
Entering the latest meeting, the Golden Wolves are clicking offensively averaging 61 points per game. Not the only key stat they'll need to rely on against the Lions, they are also the top rebounding team in the conference.
The Golden Wolves will look to keep their winning ways within the conference going on Saturday afternoon.