Alvernia loses to Lebanon Valley

Sep 21, 2019

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 06:46 PM EDT

ANNVILLE, Pa. - Lebanon Valley defeated Alvernia 31-12 in a MAC football game at Arnold Field on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Wolves dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play with Saturday's setback.

Alvernia lost two fumbles in the first half that were costly. The first happened on Lebanon Valley's five yard line and the second one was picked up by the Dutchmen and returned deep into Alvernia's territory. Lebanon Valley led 17-0 at half.

Despite the loss, Alvernia amassed more total yards than Lebanon Valley, 288-264. 214 of those yards for the Golden Wolves were gained on the ground. Running back Malcolm Carey has 137 of those as well as a rushing touchdown.

The Golden Wolves host Widener on Sept. 28 for their next game. The MAC contest is set for a 1 p.m. kick-off.

