READING, Pa. - The Alvernia men's basketball team and the Albright women's basketball squad posted victories on their home floors on Thursday night. The Golden Wolves won 84-70 over Messiah as the Lions posted an 82-69 victory over Delaware Valley in overtime.
All told five Golden Wolves finished in double figures in the win. Alvernia led 52-30 and cruised to the season-opening victory.
Albright held Del Val scoreless in the extra period of basketball to secure the win. Maggie O'Hare scored 30 points for Albright in the win.