READING, Pa. - The Alvernia men's basketball and Albright women's basketball teams both are preparing for the final few weeks of the regular season. Both teams have their eyes on postseason play, but are in different positions with a handful of games left.
The Golden Wolves are in a tie for fifth place, but it is crowded in the MAC Commonwealth standings and it could come down to the final week of the regular season to decide playoff spots.
They are in a battle with cross-town rival Albright, who is currently second in the standings, and the two will face off on Wednesday night.
For the Lions, they suffered their first setback of the season this past weekend, but are ranked 13th in the nation with a 15-1 record. Now the team is ready to show everyone how they can bounced back from a loss and get back onto a winning streak.