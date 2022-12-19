READING, Pa. - Reigning MAC Men's Basketball Player of the Week Nigel Cooke scored 22 points to lead Alvernia to a 96-68 victory over Marywood on Monday afternoon at Jack McCloskey Court.
Cooke was one of four Golden Wolves in double-figures as they won for the fourth straight time since in overtime setback in late November. Jakob Kelly had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Alvernia (8-2) and Keba Mitchell added 16 points and nine rebounds. Malik Green rounded things out with 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
The Golden Wolves are idle until they suit up for the Al Senavitis tournament at DeSales on Dec. 29-30.