READING, Pa. - The red-hot Alvernia men's basketball team kept up its winning form with a 93-75 victory over Messiah on Jack McCloskey Court.
The Wolves used an 8-0 run early in the first half to seize control of the contest and pull away for their ninth straight win.
Senior Keon Taylor, one of the leading scorers in the MAC, scored 28 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists for Alvernia (16-5, 10-2). Avery Walker added 21 points and Malik Green 15 as the Wolves put five players in double figures.
The Wolves wrap up the regular season with games against Widener and Hood this upcoming week.