READING, Pa. - Alvernia hosting round one of the cross-town rivalry with Albright on Wednesday night, a men's and women's doubleheader.
The women tipped the night off, with the Lady Lions picking up the 65-54 win over the Golden Wolves.
Three Lions players ended the night with double-figures in the win. Gabby Boggs would lead the way with 19 points, Maggie O'Hare added 18 of her own and Brady Wassel finished with 11.
The Golden Wolves were offensively paced by Cathryn Kramer with 13 points in the effort.
Albright improves to 5-3 on the season and 1-1 in conference play, Alvernia falls to 3-5, 0-3 in conference play.
In the men's contest, the Golden Wolves would protect their home court with a 77-63 win over the Lions. Alvernia improves their record to 7-3, 2-1 in conference.
Jakob Kelly finished with 14 points, no shot bigger than his late three to put the game out of reach. The Golden Wolves were led by Malik Taylor, who had 23 points in the win.
Taylor became the 28th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points with his 23 point output. The second player this season to reach the mark for the Golden Wolves.