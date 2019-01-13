Alvernia men win, women lose to LVC

READING, Pa. - Alvernia downed Lebanon Valley 83-78 in a MAC Commonwealth men's basketball game on Jack McCloskey Court on Saturday afternoon. With the win the Wolves improved to 6-9 overall and 2-5 in conference play.

Malik Green led all scorers with 29 points for Alvernia. Keon Taylopr and Nick Youngkin also finished in double-figures for the hosts.

Lebanon Valley led 34-26 at the half, but Alvernia stormed back in the final 20 minutes of play.

In the women's game, Lebanon Valley won 68-56 over Alvernia on McCloskey Court. With the loss the Wolves dropped to 3-13 overall and 0-7 in conference action.

The setback was the 11th straight loss for Alvernia.

Despite the loss, Alvernia led 26-17 at the break, but Lebanon Valley finished the third quarter on a 10-0 run to help complete the comeback win.