Disappointment for both the Alvernia men's and women's basketball teams on Saturday as neither was able to capture a MAC Commonwealth title despite reaching the championship game.
The Alvernia women ran into a buzzsaw at top-ranked Messiah in a 60-37 road loss at Hitchcock Arena. The Falcons, ranked No. 11 in the latest NCAA Division 3 poll, raced out to a 31-15 halftime advantage to capture their 22nd straight win. Jennah DeGout led the Golden Wolves with 17 points off the bench.
The top-seeded Alvernia men could not find the range in a 74-69 loss to Widener at Jack McCloskey Court. The Golden Wolves shot only 2-for-20 from behind the arc and shot under 35% overall for the contest. Alvernia's Robert Mullan led all scorers with 21 points.