READING, Pa. - Alvernia men's and women's basketball each one win away from playing for the MAC Commonwealth title.
In the men's bracket, the Golden Wolves knocked off Eastern at home, 75-70 in a back and forth contest. Three different players finishing in double figures to help pace the Golden Wolves.
Jake Kelly, Nigel Cooke and Keba Mitchell each with double-digits on the night. Kelly leading the way with 14, Cooke and Mitchell close behind with 13 and 12 respectively.
The women's side featuring a crosstown rivalry in the semifinals, the Golden Wolves getting the better of Albright, 68-52.
This one would be all tied up at 26 heading into the halftime break. The second half would belong to the Golden Wolves as they roll to the win. Taliyah Malone would lead the way in the win with 21 points.
Saturday will feature the top-seeded men's program hosting Widener, while the women's program will travel to top-seeded Messiah.