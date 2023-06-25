READING, Pa. - While a formal announcement has yet to be made, the Alvernia University Athletic Department has confirmed to 69News that longtime coach Mike Miller is stepping down as Men's Basketball coach after 19 seasons and more than 300 victories.
The winningest coach in program history, Miller has led the Golden Wolves to six NCAA championship berths. He is expected to be succeeded by his son, Mike Miller Jr., who has been an assistant since 2018 and was a member of Alvneria's 2014 and 2015 MAC Commonwealth Championship teams.
Mike Miller Sr. also coached scholastically at both Kutztown High School and Reading High - where he mentored future NBA standout Donyell Marshall.