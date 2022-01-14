READING, Pa. - The Alvernia men's basketball team has dealt with a setback, losing several games to COVID-19 issues within the program. While the overall wasn't affected, the conference record was.
The Golden Wolves are currently 3-3 in MAC Commonwealth play, following their recent win over Lebanon Valley.
With just over a month left in the season, the Golden Wolves shift their focus to getting back near the top of the standings before the playoffs begin.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still having it's effects felt, the MAC on Friday approved a one-time expansion of its tournament for 2022. All 9 eligible teams in both sides of the conference will be in the field.