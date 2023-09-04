READING, Pa. - Gabe Wunderlich scored a nifty goal to put the Alvernia men's soccer team in front, but visiting Rochester scored twice in the final 25 minutes to edge the Golden Wolves 2-1 on Monday at Schlager Memorial Field.
Ryan Cogill assisted on Wunderlich's tally in the 53rd minute, but Elijose Araujo netted the equalizer 15 minutes later. Othman Belhseine delivered what proved to be the game-winner for the Yellowjackets with less than five minutes remaining.
Alvernia is now 1-1 on the season after opening with a win over Penn State-Harrisburg and will take to the road to face Lancaster Bible on Wednesday.