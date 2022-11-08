READING, Pa. - The Alvernia men's basketball team has been slated to finish atop the MAC Commonwealth in the preseason rankings. The Golden Wolves returning key members in 2022-23, to help make that become a reality.
Head coach Mike Miller is no stranger to having his squad picked as the favorites to start the season. He knows as well as anyone though, you still have to play the games and go out and win it.
Malik Green and Nigel Cooke providing the spark in the backcourt once again for the Golden Wolves. A splash of loca flare too, Berks Catholic's Keba Mitchell adding to the inside depth.
Alvernia opens play against Neumann University.